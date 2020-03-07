The Sandy Springs City Council approved a $1,388,497.50 contract for an intersection project at Spalding Road Dalrymple and Trowbridge drives at a Feb. 4 meeting.

The city awarded the contract CMES, Inc. The project consists of widening the intersection to accommodate additional turn lanes, as well as additional bicycle and pedestrian facilities, according to a city memo. Right turn lanes will be added on all legs of the intersection and left turn lanes will be added on northbound Spalding Drive and southbound Trowbridge Road, the memo said.

Additional proposed improvements include pedestrian lighting and landscaping and erosion control measures. Construction will begin in spring 2020, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The project is one of many upgrades funded by a transportation special local option sales tax.