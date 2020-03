The Atlanta Concert Band will perform classical works in a March 14 Buckhead concert.

“Creating Harmony in Classical Proportions” will feature works by Hazo, Persichetti, Schubert, Zdechlik, Heed, Fillmore, Reed and more.

The free concert begins at 4 p.m. at Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Avenue, Buckhead. For more information, see atlantaconcertband.org.