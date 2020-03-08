The Sandy Springs City Council last month approved using eminent domain to acquire a property in order to continue forward with at intersection project at Grogan’s Ferry and Roswell Road.

The property is approximately 18 acres of undeveloped, vacant land and the city needs 225.6 square feet of right of way, 9,842.67 square feet of temporary easement and 130.39 square feet of permanent easement, according to a city memo.

The city offered $31,900 for the property and the owner, Tabas Two, LLLP, counteroffered with $78,075 in September.

“Negotiations have reached an impasse,” a city memo said.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in May 2020, according to the city.