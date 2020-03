Pianist Roberto Plano will perform for the Chopin Society of Atlanta’s 20th anniversary on March 15 at City Springs.

Plano will perform works from Ottorino Respigh, Frédéric Chopin, Franz Liszt, Heitor Villa Lobos, Alberto Ginastera and George Gershwin.

Tickets are $10-$25. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. For more information, see citysprings.com.