A Fulton County School System employee has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection, the district announced March 9.

Three “impacted” schools – all in South Fulton – were dismissed early. And all FCS schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, “with additional closures possible,” the district said on social media.

“Today, FCS was informed that we have an employee with a confirmed case of coronavirus,” the release said. “Based on this concern, we’ve decided to enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools.”

The release did not say which schools were “impacted.” According to district spokesperson Brian Noyes, all three schools are in South Fulton.

The district was scheduled to “share full details” of its plan later on March 9.

Update: This story has been updated with further information from Fulton County Schools.