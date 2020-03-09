A man was shot to death March 8 at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall in what police say may have been a dispute over a parking space. It is the fourth shooting at the mall since late December.

An off-duty Cobb County Police officer arrested one person at the scene, but that suspect was later released without charges. “At this time, it is not believed that he is responsible for the shooting,” said Officer Anthony Grant, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, and no other suspects are in custody.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road.

APD said its investigation found that the victim was involved in a parking-space dispute with four other people. In the APD’s narrative, the victim and the four people entered the mall separately, then returned to the parking lot, where the dispute continued and one of the four shot the victim. The four suspects then drove away but were involved in a traffic collision in the parking lot. One of those four people is the suspect arrested and later released without charge, so it remains unclear whether any of the four are still suspects.

The killing was the fourth shooting in the mall’s parking areas in two-and-a-half months. On Dec. 21, a woman was shot and wounded in an armed robbery in a mall parking deck. In that case, police have two suspects in custody.

On Jan. 18, an Atlanta Police officer shot and wounded a man in a parking deck in what police originally said was an armed robbery but may have been an attempt to recover a stolen item.

And on Feb. 10, a Jonesboro man was wounded after meeting someone in the parking lot in an incident where two suspects appeared to take a suitcase from a car the victim had occupied. One suspect is in custody and another is sought in that case.

Following the January shooting incident, mall management said in a written statement that it has various security measures of its own.

“We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, tenants and employees,” the statement said in part. “We have a highly skilled and experienced security team that utilizes a number of proactive security measures, both seen and unseen. We also maintain a close working relationship with local law enforcement authorities to ensure that the appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property.”