The closure of all Fulton County schools due to a teacher’s coronavirus infection has made the Sandy Springs Education Force postpone its annual STEAM Showcase, originally scheduled for March 11.

The hands-on technology and arts exhibition at North Springs High School in Sandy Springs is “postponed until further notice,” said SSEF spokesperson Miriam Salpeter. “As a result of schools closing, set up for SSEF’s STEAM Showcase as originally scheduled will not be possible.”

The Fulton County School System has announced that all schools and offices will be closed on March 10 and possibly longer due to a positive COVID-19 coronavirus test in a teacher who works in two South Fulton middle schools.