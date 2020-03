The North Fulton Master Gardeners will host a class on “The Fragrant Garden,” about fragrant plants for all seasons, on March 16 at Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs.

The class runs 7–8:30 p.m. at the park’s cottage. The class is free, with donations accepted. The park is located at 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs. To register, see friendsoflostcorner.org.