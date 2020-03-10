The DeKalb County School District chief operations officer and Region 1 superintendent have been reassigned to new positions, leaving one position open and one filled, effective immediately.

The personnel changes were unanimously approved at a March 9 Board of Education meeting, according to the district.

Dan Drake, the chief operations officer, is being reassigned to work in Information Technology, the district said, and his position is now vacant.

The board approved a new position in the district, deputy chief operations officer, which will be assumed by Noel Maloof. Maloof has been the chief operating officer of City Schools of Decatur since 2015. He was the principal of Vanderlyn Elementary in Dunwoody from 2008 to 2012 and the principal of Dunwoody High in Dunwoody from 2012-2014, according to his resume.

Region 1 Superintendent Sherry Johnson is being reassigned to work in Curriculum and Instruction and Melanie Pearch will assume the position, according to the district. Region 1 is one of the seven regions in the district and includes schools located in the cities of Brookhaven and Dunwoody.

Pearch has been the principal of Kingsley Elementary in Dunwoody since 2016 and was previously the principal of Cary Reynolds Elementary in Doraville from 2002 to 2012, according to her resume.

The changes, recommended by Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson, are effective immediately but will have a transition period, the district said. Drake and Johnson’s current contracts run through June 30.

In addition, the board approved the creation of three new positions: two internal investigators and an open records request specialist. The board also approved removing the chief legal officer and legal administrator positions. According to a cost analysis document on the meeting’s agenda, the change will save the district $101,626.25 per year.