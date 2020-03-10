All Fulton County School System schools will remain closed on March 11, with all but two reopening March 12, following a cleanup due to a teacher testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

FCS is also canceling all international travel.

Students and teachers will not report to schools on March 11, though some staff members will. Most schools will reopen March 12.

The two South Fulton schools where the teacher who tested positive worked – Bear Creek and Woodland middle schools – will remain closed for longer periods. Bear Creek will reopen March 23 and Woodland on March 18.

“While the school system is closed during this period, crews are cleaning and disinfecting every school and administrative building in Fulton County Schools,” the statement said. “All frequently touched hard surfaces are being wiped down with a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill bacteria and viruses.”

School buses are also being cleaned and disinfected, and drivers will use specialized wipes to disinfect seats after completing each morning and afternoon run, the statement said.

FCS closed all schools on March 10 after the district was notified March 9 about the teacher’s positive COVID-19 test by the Fulton County Board of Health. The teacher has not been identified by the district.

The 10th Annual STEAM Showcase hosted by the Sandy Springs Education Force, scheduled to be held March 11 at North Springs High School in Sandy Springs, has been postponed until further notice due to the school closure.