The victim of a March 8 fatal shooting at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall has been identified as a Tennessee man, and police are seeking three people for questioning in the incident.

Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee was shot to death in the parking lot of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. The Atlanta Police Department has said that the shooting may have followed a dispute with four people over a parking space.

However, one of the four original suspects was arrested at the scene, but later released without charge, according to APD.

Meanwhile, APD released photos, apparently taken from surveillance cameras inside the mall, showing three people described as “persons of interest” in the case. That means APD wants to question them about the case, but they are not necessarily suspected of committing the crime. The photos appear to show three young men talking in a food court.

Anyone with information about the “persons of interest” or anything else about the killing can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online here. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of suspects.

The killing was the fourth shooting in the mall’s parking areas in two-and-a-half months. Police Chief Erika Shields has said that “more needs to be done” to improve the mall’s security.