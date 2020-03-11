Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ annual “State of the City” address, originally scheduled for March 12, has been postponed indefinitely at the request of its “title sponsor,” the Coca-Cola Company, according to a press release.

No new date was announced after the last-minute postponement and no reason was given for the request, which comes during international calls to cancel large events due to the new coronavirus. The city and Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to comment requests.

The “State of the City” was scheduled to be held the morning of March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel downtown.

