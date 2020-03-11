Atlanta and Sandy Springs residents with unpaid water bills will not have service shut off for the next 60 days under a March 11 order from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued in response to coronavirus concerns.

“The health and wellbeing of Atlanta residents is at the forefront of everything we do as a city,” said Bottoms in a press release. “Access to water is paramount in the prevention of COVID-19 or any infectious health threat and no one should be deprived of this fundamental resource because of an inability to pay.”

City water within Sandy Springs is provided by the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management through a longtime arrangement.

The order does not specify the end date of the grace period, but in calendar days it would be May 10.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.