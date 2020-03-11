Four Fulton County Board of Education members have canceled their March community meetings in the wake of two teachers testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

The entire Fulton County School System shut down on March 10 to clean and disinfect all facilities, with all but two South Fulton schools scheduled to reopen March 12.

“The decision was made in an effort to limit face-to-face meetings while the school system manages information and plans related to COVID-19/coronavirus,” said a press release from Fulton County Schools.

Two board members representing parts of Sandy Springs, Gail Dean of District 3 and board President Julia Bernath of District 7, were scheduled to hold community meetings March 12. Dean was to appear at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs and Bernath at Esther Jackson Elementary School in Roswell.

Board members Kimberly Dove and board Vice President Linda Bryant were scheduled to meet later this month at the South Fulton school where the first teacher to test positive worked.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.