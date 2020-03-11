A second Fulton County School System teacher in the South Fulton area has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, according to a press release from the district. All but two schools still plan to reopen on March 12.

The two positive tests come from teachers at Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn and Woodland Middle School in East Point. The cases do not affect the reopening of Sandy Springs schools on March 12.

All schools were closed on March 10 and 11 following the district being notified of a Bear Creek and Woodland teacher’s positive COVID-19 test March 9.

Another teacher, who works at Woodland, was confirmed to have the virus on March 11. Bear Creek and Woodland will reopen March 23, the release said, but the additional case will not affect all other schools reopening on March 12.

“The current case at Woodland Middle School does not pose any additional exposure to other locations and staff throughout Fulton County Schools; therefore, all other schools will reopen and continue regular schedules on Thursday, March 12, as previously announced,” the release said.

The teachers have not been identified by the district.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.