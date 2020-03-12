The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead has postponed or canceled two author appearances this month amid coronavirus concerns. That follows its earlier postponement of a new April festival called Craftsoul.

A March 23 appearance by New York Times reporter Jennifer Steinhauer to discuss her book “The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress” has been canceled and ticket-buyers will get refunds. The cancelation is because of “air travel concerns pertaining to the coronavirus,” according to the History Center.

And a March 25 appearance by therapist Lori Gottlieb to discuss her book “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” has been postponed, with a new date to be announced “soon,” according to the History Center.

Both decisions were made by the authors or their representatives, according to History Center spokesperson Howard Pousner.

