Atlanta Public Schools will close for two weeks or more due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Meria Carstarphen said in a March 12 Twitter post.

She said APS schools will be open Friday, March 13 to “prepare for an extended leave starting Monday.”

She said APS anticipates being closed up to two weeks and “potentially extending beyond Spring Break,” which is scheduled for April 6-10.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.