March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Brookhaven. Click the headlines to read the stories.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS
Brookhaven cancels Cherry Blossom Festival over concerns about coronavirus
Brookhaven shuts down park recreation centers, suspends athletic programs
Brookhaven cancels Census Festival over concerns about coronavirus
SCHOOLS
DeKalb County Schools to close indefinitely March 16 due to coronavirus concerns
Brookhaven’s Oglethorpe University cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns
STATE
Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death
General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern
OTHER EFFECTS