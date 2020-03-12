March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Brookhaven. Click the headlines to read the stories.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS

Brookhaven cancels Cherry Blossom Festival over concerns about coronavirus

Brookhaven shuts down park recreation centers, suspends athletic programs

Brookhaven cancels Census Festival over concerns about coronavirus

SCHOOLS

DeKalb County Schools to close indefinitely March 16 due to coronavirus concerns

Brookhaven’s Oglethorpe University cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

STATE

Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death

General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern

OTHER EFFECTS

Georgia doctors, including at Buckhead/Sandy Springs facilities, say protective gear supplies tight amid coronavirus

Commentary: Yes, we need to cancel large gatherings during coronavirus pandemic, expert says

