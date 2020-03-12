Recreation centers at Brookhaven’s Lynwood and Briarwood Park are being temporarily shut down beginning Friday, March 13, over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The centers will remain closed through at least April 3, according to the city.

Adult and youth classes, athletic programs and open gym play are suspended as part of the closures.

The city is also suspending all youth and adult athletic programs and events at Murphey Candler Park and Blackburn Park, including the popular Murphey Candler Baseball league.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov. The city has also created a website on the coronavirus.