March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Buckhead. Click the headlines to read the stories.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS

Atlanta History Center delays or cancels more events during coronavirus concern

Audience-free Final Four games put Atlanta in ‘uncharted waters,’ says Sports Council chief

Atlanta City Council member’s report about Kemp working on event ban is ‘false,’ Governor’s Office says

SCHOOLS

Atlanta Public Schools to close two weeks or more due to coronavirus concerns

STATE

Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death

General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern

OTHER EFFECTS

Georgia doctors, including at Buckhead/Sandy Springs facilities, say protective gear supplies tight amid coronavirus

Commentary: Yes, we need to cancel large gatherings during coronavirus pandemic, expert says

