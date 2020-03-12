March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Buckhead. Click the headlines to read the stories.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS
Atlanta History Center delays or cancels more events during coronavirus concern
Audience-free Final Four games put Atlanta in ‘uncharted waters,’ says Sports Council chief
Atlanta City Council member’s report about Kemp working on event ban is ‘false,’ Governor’s Office says
SCHOOLS
Atlanta Public Schools to close two weeks or more due to coronavirus concerns
STATE
Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death
General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern
OTHER EFFECTS