The DeKalb County School District is shutting down indefinitely starting March 16 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

It is one of several metro Atlanta school districts to announce closures March 12 after Gov. Brian Kemp suggested the idea. The Atlanta and Fulton County school districts were among those previously announcing indefinite shutdowns.

“Student learning will continue through virtual learning assignments in the VERGE platform,” DeKalb County Schools said on its website.

“We are exploring options for providing emergency meal service for students,” the district said. “All district and school sponsored events, activities, meetings, and competitions are cancelled until further notice. It also includes athletics, extracurricular, school events and systemwide events.”

The district’s schools were already scheduled to be closed March 13 for a teachers’ work day.

The district posts updates about the situation on its website here.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.