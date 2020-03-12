March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Dunwoody. Click the headlines to read the stories.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS
Dunwoody’s ‘State of the City’ canceled due to coronavirus concerns
SCHOOLS
DeKalb County Schools to close indefinitely March 16 due to coronavirus concerns
Georgia State University cancels all classes for two weeks amid coronavirus concern
STATE
Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death
General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern
OTHER EFFECTS