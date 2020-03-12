March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Dunwoody. Click the headlines to read the stories.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS

Dunwoody’s ‘State of the City’ canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SCHOOLS

DeKalb County Schools to close indefinitely March 16 due to coronavirus concerns

Georgia State University cancels all classes for two weeks amid coronavirus concern

STATE

Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death

General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern

OTHER EFFECTS

Georgia doctors, including at Buckhead/Sandy Springs facilities, say protective gear supplies tight amid coronavirus

Commentary: Yes, we need to cancel large gatherings during coronavirus pandemic, expert says

0Shares