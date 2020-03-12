The entire Fulton County School System – including all schools and offices – will shut down indefinitely starting March 16 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, all school and district activities for March 13 are canceled. Some other regional school districts, including Atlanta Public Schools, have announced similar shutdowns after Gov. Brian Kemp suggested the idea on March 12.

“This action is being taken in an effort to slow the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus,” Fulton County Schools said in a press release. “… We recognize the hardship this decision places on many families but believe it is in the public’s best interest if it means we can contribute to protecting our students and the community’s health and well-being.”

“Please know that this is a unique situation for Fulton County Schools, our state and our nation,” the district said. “We do not yet have all the answers, but are committed to communicating with you as frequently and openly as possible. Your support and confidence during this unprecedented time is greatly appreciated.”

Students will work with “online learning assignments and/or work packets,” according to the district. More information will be provided next week.

The district has a webpage for updates about its plans at fultonschools.org/coronavirus.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.