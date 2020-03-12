Leadership Sandy Springs will be hosting a juvenile justice reform luncheon with Fulton County Superior Court Judge and resident Shawn LaGrua as the keynote speaker on March 18.

The event will be held at Ray’s on the River at 6700 Powers Ferry Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased here.

Sandy Springs Deputy Police Chief Keith Zgonc will introduce the discussion with LaGrua. LaGrua founded My Journey Matters, an alternative sentencing program for juvenile offenders which helps deter them from a lifetime of incarceration.

LaGrua will be joined by Atlanta Police Detective, Tyrone Dennis, an investigator on the Criminal Intelligence/Gang Unit and founder of Clippers and Cops, a program that brings police and community members together for open dialogue about issues that affect both officers and those who interact with them in the setting of a barbershop.

“LSS classes have visited Judge LaGrua’s courtroom since 2017 and are inspired by her unique approach to juvenile justice, and through Judge LaGrua we learned about Ty Dennis and his amazing program,” LSS Executive Director Jan Paul said in the release.