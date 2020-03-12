Georgia State University, whose Perimeter College has a Dunwoody campus, is canceling classes for two weeks starting March 16 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

GSU has said there have been no positive tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease on its campuses. In a March 12 notice, GSU President Mark Becker said the university is canceling classes to “test its online teaching modules and its business continuity plan.”

The move comes amid many college and university class cancelations or campus closures nationwide, including class cancelations at Brookhaven’s Oglethorpe University.

Becker said that students are asked to leave GSU campuses by 5 p.m. on March 13. Students in GSU housing will be provided with housing if they are unable to leave during the two-week period, he said.

GSU provides updates on the situation on a webpage at gsu.edu/coronavirus.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.