Most of the cars reported stolen in Buckhead’s Zone 2 precinct this year — 83 of 114 — had the engine running or keys left inside, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD cited the numbers in a March 12 social media post. “Always turn your engine off when you exit your car & never leave the keys,” the post said.

The numbers and advice reflect similar comments that Zone 2 commanders have made in recent years as car break-ins and thefts have driven Buckhead crime statistics and neighborhood complaints. Current Zone 2 commander Maj. Andrew Senzer mentioned the problem when he first met with the public after taking the position in December. “In a sense, we are giving some cars away,” he said at the time.