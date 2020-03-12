Neha Devineni, a senior at Sandy Springs’ Riverwood International Charter School, has been named one of Georgia’s top two youth volunteers of 2020 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

In 2017, Neha founded the nonprofit ASA that now encompasses more than 100 young people in several states and overseas who are working to improve the lives of children in need, particularly in the areas of nutrition, sanitation and education. On a trip to India, Neha saw unimaginable poverty.

“What I witnessed was heartbreaking,” Neha said in a press release. “Children younger than me were going to work in fields and factories and living in makeshift tents on the sides of the street.”

As a state honoree of the Prudential award, Neha will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where she will join the top two honorees from each of the other states for four days of national recognition events.

During the trip, 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020. The award, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Prudential is a nationwide program that honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.