March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Sandy Springs. Click the headlines to read the stories.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS

Sandy Springs mayor details coronavirus precautions at City Springs

Sandy Springs to debut City Council meeting video livestream due to coronavirus concern

SCHOOLS

Fulton County Schools to close indefinitely March 16 due to coronavirus concerns

STATE

Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death

General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern

OTHER EFFECTS

Georgia doctors, including at Buckhead/Sandy Springs facilities, say protective gear supplies tight amid coronavirus

Commentary: Yes, we need to cancel large gatherings during coronavirus pandemic, expert says

 

