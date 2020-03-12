March 12 was a dramatic day for coronavirus response in metro Atlanta, with a bevy of major event cancelations, announcements of school closures, and confirmation of the first death in Georgia from the COVID-19 disease. The following is a roundup of the stories that impacted Sandy Springs. Click the headlines to read the stories.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS
Sandy Springs mayor details coronavirus precautions at City Springs
Sandy Springs to debut City Council meeting video livestream due to coronavirus concern
SCHOOLS
Fulton County Schools to close indefinitely March 16 due to coronavirus concerns
STATE
Georgia reports first COVID-19 coronavirus death
General Assembly to suspend session due to coronavirus concern
OTHER EFFECTS
Georgia doctors, including at Buckhead/Sandy Springs facilities, say protective gear supplies tight amid coronavirus
Commentary: Yes, we need to cancel large gatherings during coronavirus pandemic, expert says