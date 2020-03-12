The city of Sandy Springs will debut livestreaming video of its City Council meeting on March 17 in response to coronavirus concerns.

Sandy Springs is unusual among local municipal and county governments in not regularly offering live or recorded video of its council meetings. That practice had continued after the 2018 opening of its high-tech, $229 million City Springs civic center, which includes full artistic facilities, including a professional theater that doubles as the council chamber. A city spokesperson at the time explained the lack of video by citing a lack of public demand and anecdotal reports that such broadcasts make meetings run longer.

The debut of the livestreaming is “in keeping with [state Department of] Public Health recommendations for social distancing” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. The livestream will be available through the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SandySpringsGA.