March 13 was a second day of life-changing announcements in metro Atlanta due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many major institutions shut down. And more is likely to come, as Gov. Brian Kemp said he will declare a state of emergency — giving him broad powers to respond — on the morning of March 14. The following is a roundup of coronavirus stories that impacted Brookhaven.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND GROUPS

DeKalb Public Library system to close March 14 due to coronavirus pandemic

Local youth sports organizations halt seasons due to coronavirus concerns

SCHOOLS

Many local private schools to close due to coronavirus concern

Local schools providing free meal programs for students amid closures for coronavirus concerns

STATE

Early voting canceled in Brookhaven, still available in Dunwoody

State to automatically extend driver’s licenses, ID cards for some senior holders as coronavirus response

OTHER EFFECTS

MARTA says it will operate normally for now, encourages teleworking

Coronavirus shutdowns to have ‘huge impact’ on local arts economy

Some major Christian denominations ask worshipers to stay away during coronavirus

Publix grocery stores to begin closing at 8 p.m. amid coronavirus preparations

Georgia Power to suspend power disconnections during coronavirus response