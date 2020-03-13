All DeKalb County public libraries will close at the end of regular operating hours on Saturday, March 14, and will remain closed “until further notice,” according to county officials. Library-sponsored events scheduled for March 14 are canceled.

The DeKalb County Public Board of Trustees voted March 13 to approve the system-wide shutdown over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting at the Dunwoody, Tucker-Reid H. Cofer and Stonecrest library branches will continue as planned unless the DeKalb Board of Elections decides otherwise, according to a statement on the system’s website.

“The safety and health of our staff and patrons is our top priority,” says the statement.

Library patrons will be able to pick up materials on hold or borrow books or other items from branches on March 14 until the system reopens. Due dates for items currently checked out will be changed so no one is penalized with a fine. The hold expiration dates for items not picked up on March 14 will be adjusted so people can keep their place in the queue. Outdoor book drops will operate normally until further notice, according to the statement.

Other circulation details are being looked at and new information will be posted to the system’s website.

The library system’s digital services will continue to be available, including catalog searches, checking out e-books and audiobooks, reading some newspapers and magazines and online children’s activities. Click here for a full listing of online resources.