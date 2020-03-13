The city of Brookhaven’s decision to close the Briarwood Recreation Center due to concerns over the coronavirus will mean no early voting will take place at the site as originally planned, according to DeKalb County officials. Early voting is still available at the Dunwoody Library through March 20.

Brookhaven officials announced March 12 the center would be closed through April 3. Early voting for the March 24 presidential primary and sheriff special election was scheduled to begin March 16 at the Briarwood Recreation Center.

The DeKalb County Public Library System announced March 13 that all library programming will be closed March 14-31. Library branches serving as early polling locations will continue that service unless otherwise ordered by the county elections department, according to a statement.

Early voting at the Dunwoody Library is scheduled for March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on March 15 from noon to 4 p.m. During the week between March 16 and 20, hours to vote are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations and time can be found by visiting www.dekalbvotes.com. Absentee ballot applications are due March 20 and can be obtained by visiting www.DeKalbvotes.com, emailing Absenteeballot@dekalbcountyga.gov, or calling the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020.

Call the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020 for more information.