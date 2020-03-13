Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher has declared a “judicial emergency” due to the coronavirus pandemic and suspended jury trials for 30 days effective immediately.

Brasher issued the order March 13, stating that no jurors or grand jurors should report and no jury trials will be held.

The order also declares that no non-essential matters shall be heard by the courts during the 30-day time period unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing.

The court suspended or extended all deadlines, including statutes of limitation; the time within which to try case for which demand for speedy trial has been filed; the time within which to hold commitment hearings; the time within which to return bill of indictment or an accusation or to bring matter before grand jury; and/or such other legal proceedings as determined to be necessary, including calendars involving large numbers of litigants, lawyers or other persons.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.

For more information about the coronavirus’s impacts on intown Atlanta communities, see our sister publication Atlanta INtown at atlantaintownpaper.com.