Georgia Power will suspend “residential disconnections” of power – apparently meaning for unpaid bills – for 30 days as part of the coronavirus response.

The move follows the city of Atlanta placing a 60-day hold on disconnecting water service for unpaid bills.

Georgia Power’s move, which begins March 14, was announced in a press release that sought to assure customers that electricity service will continue during the coronavirus situation. The 30-day policy and its timeframe will be reevaluated “as the situation develops,” the company said.

