Many local schools will be providing free meal programs for students during the indefinite closures that were announced March 12 in response to coronavirus concerns.

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is finalizing procedures to continue feeding students, the district said in an email.

Through a partnership with GOODR, a sustainable food waste management company, APS will have a plan in place for emergency feeding of students outside of five schools: Douglass High School; Cleveland Avenue Elementary School; Bunche Middle School; Sylvan Middle School; and Phoenix Academy at Crim High School.

“We will distribute more information as we finish those plans,” APS spokesperson Seth Coleman said.

For more information, visit atlantapublicschools.us.

DeKalb County School District

The DeKalb County School District will provide daily meal service for students starting March 16, according to the district.

All DCSD students can receive a free bagged lunch and a snack daily, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at participating campuses throughout the district.

Locally, students can pick up meals at Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven and Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville.

Other DCSD campuses include Idlewood Elementary School; Lithonia High School; Clarkston High School; Chapel Hill Middle School; Bethune Middle School; and McNair Middle School.

For more information, visit dekalbschoolsga.org.

Fulton County School System

The Fulton County School System has created a food distribution program for students, effective March 16. Families can pick up meals at participating campuses on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Monday, a hot lunch; a Tuesday breakfast and lunch; and a Wednesday breakfast will be provided. On Wednesday, a hot lunch, a Thursday breakfast and lunch; and a Friday breakfast will be provided. On Friday, a lunch and a Monday breakfast will be provided.

Locally, families can pick up meals at Lake Forest Elementary School in Sandy Springs.

Other FCS sites include Mimosa Elementary School; Haynes Bridge Middle School; Tri-Cities High School; Banneker High School; and Langston Hughes High School.

For more information on the FCS student meal program, click here.

