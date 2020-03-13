Many local private schools are closing in response to concerns about the coronavirus.

Gov. Brian Kemp on March 12 suggested metro Atlanta schools announce closures. In response, Atlanta Public Schools, the Fulton County School System and the DeKalb County School District are shutting down indefinitely starting March 16.

Now, several private schools in local communities are announcing extended closures. All private schools that have announced closures will be implementing virtual learning programs.

Schools closed through March 27

Atlanta Girls’ School in Buckhead

Davis Academy in Dunwoody

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs

Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Buckhead

The Lovett School in Buckhead

Pace Academy in Buckhead

St. Pius X Catholic High School in Brookhaven

The Westminster Schools in Buckhead

Schools closed through April 3

Atlanta International School in Buckhead

Schools closed through April 13

Brandon Hall School in Dunwoody

Schools closed indefinitely

The Galloway School in Buckhead

Other responses

The Marist School in Brookhaven will be announcing its plans on March 13, Communications Director Anne Stafford said in an email.

St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Dunwoody has not announced any closure plans at this time.

The Weber School in Sandy Springs did not immediately respond to a comment request and no information regarding closing has been posted on its website.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.