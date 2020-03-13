MARTA is continuing its transit services as normal for now amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the agency is encouraging teleworking.

“MARTA supports social distancing efforts and encourages teleworking when feasible,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker in a press release. “Reducing crowding on trains and buses is an important element in ‘flattening the curve’ and slowing the spread of the virus.”

“Flattening the curve” refers to a widely publicized chart showing the number of projected COVID-19 cases over time with and without measures to slow its spread. The top of the curve on the graph is show exceeding the healthcare system’s capacity to cope with the number of patients if the timeline of infections is not slowed and extended.

Parker said normal service will continue “unless a rollback of service is necessary” due to official decree, “significantly diminished ridership” or a “necessary decrease” in staffing levels.

The press release said MARTA is frequently cleaning its vehicles and stations. Internal measures include a ban on meetings of more than 40 staff measures and teleworking for March 17-31 for employees who can do so.

For the latest information about the new coronavirus, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.