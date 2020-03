Publix grocery stores will begin a new closing time of 8 p.m. each day, starting March 14, to prepare for the coronavirus, the company said in a social media post.

The hours will continue indefinitely, Publix said.

The earlier closing time is to “give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves,” Publix said.

The change also affects in-store pharmacies.