The state is providing an automatic 120-day extension on driver’s licenses and state identification cards for some holders aged 60 and older as a coronavirus precaution.

Such holders whose cards expire in March through June 30 will get the automatic extension so they do not have to appear a Department of Driver Services office in person. Older adults are particularly at risk for contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The holders will have new cards mailed to them with the extended expiration date.

The automatic extension does not include commercial drivers, non-citizens and limited-term permit holders.

The state also encourages anyone to use the online driver’s license services here.