A suspect has been identified in the March 8 shooting death of a man at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Homicide Unit investigators have obtained felony murder arrest warrants for the suspect, and the Fugitive Unit is seeking the suspect, APD said in a press release. The name of the suspect, who is referred to by APD as male, is not being released pending an arrest.

In the March 8 incident, Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee was shot to death in the parking lot of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. APD has said that the shooting may have followed a dispute with four people over a parking space.

The killing was the fourth shooting in the mall’s parking areas in two-and-a-half months. Police Chief Erika Shields has said that “more needs to be done” to improve the mall’s security.