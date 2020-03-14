The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 21 through March 5, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
1000 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Feb. 15
Aggravated Assault
400 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 22
1700 block of Northside Drive — Feb. 24
1800 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 24
2100 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 26
Burglary-Residence
1700 block of Commerce Drive — Feb. 24
1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 27
600 block of Bellemeade Avenue — March 2
Burglary-Non-Residence
3100 block of Roswell Road — Feb. 21
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 22
2000 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 24
500 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 25
500 block of Main Street — Feb. 28
700 block of Miami Circle — Feb. 28
1800 block of Peachtree Road — March 3
Robbery
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 21
3000 block of Early Street — Feb. 23
3200 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 28
1900 block of Piedmont Road — March 1
1300 block of Northside Drive — March 2
Larceny
Between Feb. 21 and March 5, there were 70 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 51 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Feb. 21 and March 5, there were 21 reported incidents of auto theft.