The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 21 through March 5, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

1000 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Feb. 15

Aggravated Assault

400 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 22

1700 block of Northside Drive — Feb. 24

1800 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 24

2100 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 26

Burglary-Residence

1700 block of Commerce Drive — Feb. 24

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 27

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 27

600 block of Bellemeade Avenue — March 2

Burglary-Non-Residence

3100 block of Roswell Road — Feb. 21

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 22

2000 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 24

500 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 25

500 block of Main Street — Feb. 28

700 block of Miami Circle — Feb. 28

1800 block of Peachtree Road — March 3

Robbery

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 21

3000 block of Early Street — Feb. 23

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 28

1900 block of Piedmont Road — March 1

1300 block of Northside Drive — March 2

Larceny

Between Feb. 21 and March 5, there were 70 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 51 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Feb. 21 and March 5, there were 21 reported incidents of auto theft.