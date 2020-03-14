Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus have led Dunwoody officials to close down City Hall to the public through March 30, the city announced March 14. Police and city operations will continue with non-essential staff working remotely.

Meetings that were scheduled at City Hall through March 30 are canceled, including the City Council’s March 23 meeting.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and healthy. I’m grateful for the preparation by staff to be ready to telework,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a news release. “Dunwoody’s greatest strength is our community, and I know that working together we can make everyone feel supported during these uncertain times.”

Online resources available to residents, businesses and visitors include:

Permits can be filed and inspections can be scheduled online at: dunwoody.portal.iworq.net/portalhome/dunwoody. Code enforcement will be available by going online to talktomycity.com/create. Public works repairs can be reported online using this link: dunwoodyga.gov/index.php?section=for_residents_report_a_problem Citations can be paid using this link: www.municipalonlinepayments.com/dunwoodyga Anyone with a Dunwoody Municipal Court hearing scheduled during the week of March 16 or March 23 should call the court clerks’ office to reschedule. The number is 678-382-6973. Court clerks are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Business license submittals may be processed online using information by clicking here. Anyone with questions can email businesstax@dunwoodyga.gov. City vendors should continue submitting invoices through their Concur portal.

Dunwoody Police will continue patrols and enforcement while taking precautions. Walk-in police reports can still be filed at police headquarters, if needed. There is a bell at the main entrance that you can ring to contact the Police Service Representative on duty.

City staff who are working remotely will be monitoring their landline office phones regularly or forwarding them to their new location.

Questions about specific department operations can be found on the individual department pages on the city’s website at dunwoodyga.gov/index.php. Department pages include email addresses for department heads and other staff. We encourage citizens with questions to call the departmental line and email the contact directly.

More information about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the city’s response can be found by clicking here.

Elite Radiology, a private business located inside City Hall, is currently planning to remain open. Patients and staff will enter through the side door on the north of the building.