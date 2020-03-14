From Dunwoody Police dated Feb. 23 through March 8. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 23, in the evening, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft by deception.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Devonshire Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by deception.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, at night, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of larceny.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

100 block of Perimeter center West — On Feb. 27, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Feb. 29, at noon, a larceny was reported.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, parts from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, a bicycle was reported stolen.

2100 block of Asbury Square — On Feb. 29, in the evening, parts from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 29, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 1, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Vermack Road — On March 3, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On March 3, a theft from the mail was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 4, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 5, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On March 5, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On March 7, in the morning, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the afternoon, a a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On March 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 7, at night, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 8, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of larceny

4500 block of Barclay Drive — On March 8, at night, items from a car were reported missing.

Assault

1200 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Feb. 24, at noon, a simple battery incident was reported.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 26, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault and failure to appear.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon a simple assault was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 28, at night, a simple assault was reported.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Feb. 29, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 29, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 1, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

5100 block of Winters Chapel Road — On March 1, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

2400 block of Delverton Drive — On March 2, in the afternoon, a simple battery incident was reported.

2000 block of Asbury Square — On March 5, at noon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 5, at night, a sexual battery incident was reported.

1800 block of Pointe Place Avenue — On March 5, at night, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

4600 block of Andover Court — On March 5, at night, an aggravated assault was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 6, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 8, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 8, at night, a simple assault was reported.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 8, at night, a simple assault was reported.

Arrests

I-285 WB/Peachtree Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms by accosting.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4800 block of Twin Lakes Trail — On Feb. 25, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon a man was arrested and accused of amphetamine possession and a woman was arrested and accused of identity theft.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 27, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Park — On Feb. 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

2400 block of Stonington Road — On Feb. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Asbury Square — On Feb. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Feb. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4800 block of Happy Hollow Road — On Feb. 29, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4900 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 29, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

6700 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of obstruction of justice.

4800 block of Twin Lake Trail — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285/North Peachtree Road — On March 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 WB/Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On March 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 3, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

I-285/ Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 3, in the morning, a wanted person was located. He was also arrested and accused of an open container violation while operating a motor vehicle.

4500 block of North Shallowford Road — On March 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center West — On March 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On March 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On March 6, at midnight a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 6, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On March 6, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On March 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On March 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On March 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4700 block of Ashford Parkway — On March 7, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On March 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

North Peachtree Road/Cotillion Drive — On March 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of impersonation fraud.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On March 8, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Other incidents

4500 block of Kellogg Circle — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a swindeling incident was reported.

4900 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, at noon, a swindeling incident was reported.

100 block of Crowne Point Parkway — On Feb. 24, in the afternoon, reports of harassing communications were made.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 25, in the evening, a report of someone begging and soliciting by accosting was reported.

100 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 25, in the evening, reports of harassing communications were made.

1600 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 26, in the evening, an identity theft incident was reported.

2300 block of Briarleigh Way — On Feb. 27, in the morning, a swindeling incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

1000 block of Oakpointe Place — On Feb. 27, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

100 block of Perimeter East — On Feb. 27, in the evening, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

2200 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Feb. 27, at night, reports of harassing communications was made.

4400 block of Chowning Way — On Feb. 28, in the early morning, a sex offense involving sodomy was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4300 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 29, in the morning, a disorderly conduct incident was reported.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 29, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2900 block of Winter Rose Court — On Feb. 29, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

1300 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On March 1, in the afternoon officers conducted a welfare check.

1300 block of Manget Way — On March 1, in the afternoon, a runaway juvenile was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 1, at night, a swindeling incident was reported.

1400 block of Congress Circle — On March 2, in the morning, reports of harassing communications were made.

2200 block of Old Brooke Point — On March 2, in the afternoon, a telephone fraud incident was reported.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On March 3, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 4, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

5400 block of Redbark Way — On March 4, in the evening, a telephone fraud incident was reported.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody — On March 4, in the evening, officers reported a disorderly conduct incident.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On March 5, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2300 block of Peachford Road — On March 6, in the morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On March 6, in the morning, a report of harassing communications was made.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On March 7, at night, a hit and run accident was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On March 8, in the early morning, a DUI was reported.

5400 block of Oxford Chase Way — On March 8, in the early morning, reports of harassing communications was reported.

4500 block of Pineridge Circle — On March 8, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.