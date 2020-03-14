The Brookhaven City Council on March 10 approved a contract with Atlanta Paving and Concrete in the amount of $2,454,471 for street paving projects in 2020.

The ordinance says “these roads are in danger of a complete failure,” adding that the total funding required to complete the paving of the 15 roads in question is $2,485,220, with $1,700,000 allocated from SPLOST revenues and $452,098 coming from Georgia’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds.

The resolution of the ordinance indicates the roads will also be appraised for the potential of adding bicycle lanes.

The roads to be repaved include:

Bankshill Row

Berksford Court

Chalfont Walk

Daventry Way

Dunlap Court

Green Meadow Lane

Hasty Court

Newbridge Trace

Saybrook Drive

Shadecrest Drive

Sunland Drive

Valvedere Drive

Victor Road

Wayland Circle

Woody Trail

Additionally, approval was given for an amendment to the 2020 Capital Improvement Fund Budget, appropriating $333,122 from the Special Local Option Sales Tax Fund Reserves Balance to the CIP Fund Expenditures to pay for the contract.

The 2020 pavement program continues the reconstruction of Brookhaven’s roads as outlined in its five-year pavement management plan. The 2020 paving program totals 2.43 miles, equating to 4.87 lane-miles.

The 2020 capital budget is funding $50,000 for in-fill sidewalk projects on Briarwood Road from North Druid Hills Road to Buford Highway, as well as $50,000 in a separate project for sidewalk capital maintenance and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.