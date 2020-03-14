Many Atlanta Public Schools students rely on school for meals and may face hunger during the district’s indefinite closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. APS and the city of Atlanta now have programs to provide free breakfasts, lunches and dinners to students and groceries to all APS families.

Other districts are arranging meal help for students as well. Click here for our coverage.

Breakfast and lunch

APS students can receive daily, free, bagged breakfast and lunch meals at the following five school sites. The schedule starts Monday, March 16, and continues Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon.

Bunche Middle School, 1925 Niskey Lake Road

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, 2672 Old Hapeville Road

Douglas High School, 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive

Phoenix Academy, 256 Clifton St.

Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road

Starting March 23 at those same locations and times, all APS families can receive a weekly bag of shelf-stable grocery items from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

In addition, a company called Goodr is partnering with APS to provide free ready-to-eat meals at the following sites, beginning Monday, March 16.

Hosea Williams Feed The Hungry, food pantry, 4779 Mindy St.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon. (Bring ID.) More info: 404-755-3353.

Loaves and Fishes, St. John the Wonderworker Parish, 543 Cherokee Ave.; Mondays through Fridays, 9-10 a.m. More info: 678-373-9433.

Dinner

The city’s Centers of Hope Afterschool Meal Program, which provides dinner and a healthy snack to APS students ages 5-18 at various recreation centers, is operating on a modified schedule starting Monday, March 16, running Mondays through Fridays, 4-6 p.m.

The locations include Buckhead’s Peachtree Hills Recreation Center, 308 Peachtree Hills Ave.

For a full list and more information about the program, see the website here.

For updates from APS about coronavirus responses, see its website here.