The following crime information is provided via the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for the week ending March 6.

North District Crime

Four entering-auto incidents were reported.

South District Crime

Seven entering-auto incidents were reported. An arrest was made in one case.

Street Crimes Unit

The Unit reported three misdemeanor arrests, conducted 37 traffic stops, and issued 25 citations. The Unit investigated four drug complaints, conducted four knock-and-talks, and investigated six suspicious persons.

Traffic Unit

The unit reported one felony arrest and 12 misdemeanor arrests. The unit conducted 214 traffic stops, issuing 257 citations. One wanted person was located. The unit spent 24 hours investigating traffic complaints.

Traffic Response Vehicles

The unit reported two misdemeanor arrests, conducted 18 traffic stops, and issued 17 citations. The unit impounded one vehicle, worked 13 crash investigations, conducted 22 patrol-unit assists, and changed three flat tires. The unit responded to 15 fuel calls and two jump-start assists.

K-9 Unit

The unit reported five misdemeanor arrests, conducted 42 traffic stops and issued 46 citations. The unit conducted three K-9 searches and investigated 11 drug complaints.