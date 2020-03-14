The city of Sandy Springs is closing all facilities, including City Hall and Municipal Court, to the public indefinitely starting March 14 in response to the coronavirus.

Based on advance meeting cancelations, the city appears to be preparing for a shutdown extending into mid-April.

The March 17 City Council meeting will be held, but viewable only by a livestream on the city’s Facebook page. Residents will be able to make public comments only via email, with instructions available online here. (The instructions relating to in-person attendance no longer apply.)

The March 18 and April 15 Planning Commission meetings and the April 1 Board of Appeals meeting are canceled.

The city previously announced the closure of Heritage Sandy Springs, the Hammond Park gym, the Sandy Springs Tennis Center, and the cancelation of classes at Lost Corner Preserve and all Recreation and Parks after-school activities. Also closed was the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

City officials will work remotely. Residents with city business can call the Call Center at 770-730-5600. For emergencies, the city encourages residents sign up for its “Sandy Springs Alerts” system and its “Smart 9-1-1” option, which allows users to provide extra advance information about themselves in case of a medical emergency, including any coronavirus status.